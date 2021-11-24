IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 127 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $259.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

