IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 460 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after buying an additional 952,340 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.