IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.