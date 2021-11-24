IFP Advisors Inc Has $187,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

