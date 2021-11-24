IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 479 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

