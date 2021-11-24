IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 857 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.