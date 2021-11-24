IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,353 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

