IFP Advisors Inc Sells 982 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

