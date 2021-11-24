Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Impinj worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 664.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 91,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 68,733 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $3,098,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,577,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,055,319 shares of company stock worth $82,385,310. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

