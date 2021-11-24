Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO Michael B. Hobbs Sells 2,080 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

