Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Neil G. Budnick Sells 41,376 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

