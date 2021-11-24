Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Neil G. Budnick Sells 41,376 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
