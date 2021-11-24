Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INGR. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $98.46. 151,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

