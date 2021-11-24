Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $13.69

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.69 or 0.00024287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $597.75 million and approximately $60.57 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

