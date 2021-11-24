Insider Buying: Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Purchases 13,741 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston bought 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$28,100.35 ($20,071.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Catalyst Metals alerts:

Catalyst Metals Company Profile

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Tandarra, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Boort, Stawell North, Sebastian, and Henty gold projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.