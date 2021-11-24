Insider Buying: Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Insider Buys 3,032 Shares of Stock

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) insider Gay Collins acquired 3,032 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,944.96 ($12,993.15).

LON:DIG opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £477.09 million and a PE ratio of -178.89. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.70 ($3.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.67 ($4.45).

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.11%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.