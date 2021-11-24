Insider Buying: Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($156,780.77).

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.76. Harbour Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.93).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

