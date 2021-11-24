Insider Buying: Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz bought 10,000 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jason Katz bought 5,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00.

Shares of PALT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -0.42. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PALT. TheStreet cut shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

