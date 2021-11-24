Insider Buying: Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 519,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 21.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 26.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 336,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 64.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.