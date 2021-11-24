Insider Buying: Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) President Purchases 2,763 Shares of Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VERI traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 527,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,105. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $838.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 79.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 136.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 393.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

