Insider Selling: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($131.94), for a total value of £201,980 ($263,888.16).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 9,742 ($127.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,153.44. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 52-week high of £101.40 ($132.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

