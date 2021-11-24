Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$576,885.01.
L opened at C$97.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.98. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6905796 EPS for the current year.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.