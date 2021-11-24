Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$576,885.01.

L opened at C$97.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.98. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6905796 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

