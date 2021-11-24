Insider Selling: Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $130.52. 372,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,208. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

