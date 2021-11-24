Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

