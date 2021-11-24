Insider Selling: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew John Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $116,164.75.

TACT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,623. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

