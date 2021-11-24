Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,832 shares of company stock worth $2,685,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

