Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $56,588.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

