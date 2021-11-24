International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.23. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

