International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.