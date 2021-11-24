International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,462. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in International Game Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 356,457 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 417,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Game Technology by 55.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after buying an additional 1,506,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after buying an additional 354,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

