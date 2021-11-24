International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
TSE ITH opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.86 million and a PE ratio of -22.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.00.
About International Tower Hill Mines
