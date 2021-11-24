International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE ITH opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.86 million and a PE ratio of -22.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.00.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

