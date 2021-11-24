Intertrust’s (ITRUF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Intertrust from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Intertrust in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

ITRUF opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Intertrust has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

