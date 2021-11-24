Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi Sells 35,994 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.58. 35,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.52 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.84.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
