Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi Sells 35,994 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.58. 35,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.52 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.