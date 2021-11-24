Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

