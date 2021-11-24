Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.53

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.53 and last traded at $154.12, with a volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

