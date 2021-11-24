Invesco Ltd. Buys 135,130 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Teradata worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

