Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stepan by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.