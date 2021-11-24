Invesco Ltd. Has $17.17 Million Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.45% of SpartanNash worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

