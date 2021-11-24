Invesco Ltd. Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 294.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

