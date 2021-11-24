Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $935.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

