Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 274,402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,307,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 613,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,306. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. Invesco has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

