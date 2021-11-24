Invesco Ltd. Sells 113,292 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Coty worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after acquiring an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.