Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,685 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,021,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,856,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after purchasing an additional 940,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE:TECK opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

