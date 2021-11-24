Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 287.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 490,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 140,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 248,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 200,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.