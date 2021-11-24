Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $397.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $289.63 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

