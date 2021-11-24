Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Holdings Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 3.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000.

CGW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. 69,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

