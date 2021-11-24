Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.95

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 201080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.