Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.95

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 201080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

