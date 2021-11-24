Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $393.20

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393.20 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 1007355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

