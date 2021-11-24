Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Poshmark (POSH)

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Poshmark was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

11/15/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Poshmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

11/10/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Poshmark was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/10/2021 – Poshmark was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/10/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Poshmark had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Poshmark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/4/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Poshmark is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 534,901 shares of company stock worth $15,122,949 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Poshmark by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Poshmark by 26.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

