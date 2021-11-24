Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA):

11/19/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $950.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $905.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $800.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $764.00 to $888.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $250.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $800.00 to $830.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $580.00 to $625.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $940.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $825.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $850.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/4/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $910.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects.Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. Along with increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. Robust free cash flow (FCF) along with low leverage is another tailwind for Tesla. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,120.54. 457,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.64, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $932.94 and its 200-day moving average is $756.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.20 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock worth $2,788,446,389. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

