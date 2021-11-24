IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $39.68

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.68, but opened at $42.95. IRadimed shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRadimed by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

